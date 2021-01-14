Indian Army signs USD 20 million contract with ideaForge to procure SWITCH drones

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has signed a contract with ideaForge to procure “undisclosed quantities” of high-altitude variant of SWITCH unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a cost of approximately USD 20 million, according to a statement from the Mumbai-based company on Thursday.

This fixed-wing UAV, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, can be deployed at high altitude and harsh environments for day-and-night surveillance, said the statement.

The company said “undisclosed quantities of a high-altitude variant of ideaForge’s SWITCH UAV” will be delivered to the Indian Army over a period of one year. (AGENCIES)