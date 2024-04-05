India Today Group honours Sikh Businesspersons from J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Prominent Sikh Businesspersons belonging to J&K, Baldev Singh and Neetu Bali were honoured during a book launch event organised by India Today Group here today.

The theme of the event was “The Sikhs- our Heroes & Pride of India “.

Governor Punjab Banwarilal Purohit was chief guest on the occasion.

He was welcomed by Sahay Ranjeet Managing Editor, Anilesh S. Mahajan, Dy Editor & Rajesh Malik on behalf of India Today Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor congratulated the celebrated entrepreneurs, their families and appreciated their immense role in entrepreneurship and significant contributions to the nation’s growth.

Earlier, Managing Editor Sahay Ranjeet, highlighted that this book chronicles the Sikh business leaders and that in the tapestry of India’s rich heritage, the Sikh community stands as a testament to resilience, distinctiveness, and enduring culture.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baldev Singh, Chairman and founder, Peaks Group of Companies, is son of soil, and in dynamic realm of business.

Hailing from the Baramulla district in Jammu & Kashmir, Baldev Singh’s journey to becoming the founder of Peaks Group of Companies is nothing short of extraordinary.

A first-generation businessman, Raina has not only diversified his ventures beyond automobiles but has also left an indelible mark in agriculture, housing, development, manufacturing, and construction, reflecting not just business acumen but a deep-rooted commitment to holistic growth.

Neetu Bali, Founder and CEO, Sunder Gems and Jewels is the daughter of the soil, whose path has defied convention. Initially pursuing law, she found her life redirected after a personal loss. Stepping into the world of logistics, she navigated unfamiliar territory with the same determination.

However, Neetu’s story doesn’t end there. Amidst the business world, a love for art blossomed. She embarked on a mission to revive dying crafts and create sustainable jewellery that bridged generations. She showcases the symphony of nature, art and artists – A journey from law to logistics and finally to art.