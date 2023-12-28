South Africa Beat India By An Innings And 32 Runs In Opening Test

CENTURION, Dec 28: Virat Kohli scored a fifty but India failed to put up a fight with the bat to go down by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the opening Test here on Thursday.

India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings on the third day after they dismissed South Africa for 408 in 108.4 overs.

The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings.