India skirts direct reply on Trump’s repeated offer on mediation on Kashmir

NEW YORK: India on Tuesday skirted any direct reply on US President Donald Trump’s repeated offer to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad for parleys on Kashmir issue.

“I think there is a meeting tomorrow between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President, so let us wait for the meeting,” Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs A. Gitesh Sarma told reporters here.

Answering questions on the same, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said – “You see, the Secretary (Mr Sarma’s) response is after giving some thought. You are aware of our position, we have mentioned about this in the past. But my request is just hold on; just hold on for the meeting tomorrow. I think it is not far and we do intend to immediately hold a briefing after that where all the queries which you have on the topic will be answered”.

Mr Trump on Monday once again stated that he can mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both the countries desired so.

“If I can help, I will certainly help. If both (Pakistan and India) want, I am ready to do it,” Mr Trump said while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mr Trump has mentioned about his intent to ‘mediate’ between New Delhi and Islamabad in the past too but the offer has been summarily rejected by India.

The US President had addressed a joint rally ‘Howdy Modi’ along with Prime Minister Modi at Houston on Sunday and also slammed radical Islamic terrorism.

Both the leaders are slated to have a crucial round of bilateral engagement here on Wednesday.

(AGENCIES)