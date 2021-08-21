India safe under Modi Government: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 21: BJP president JP Nadda has said under the the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is safe, strong and is ready to move forward at a fast pace.

Addressing a Sainik Samman program in Raiwala, Uttarakhand on Saturday, Mr Nadda said, after the Prime Minister took over the country, the work of modernisation of Indian defence has started.

He said ” today 36 Rafale Fighter jets have been inducted to out fleet. 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook choppers and 145 ultra light howitzers have also been inducted into Indian’s security fleet.

On Defence Budget, Mr Nadda said, after the change in the leadership the Indian defence has been increased from 1,43000 crore to 4,78000 crore, 2020-21.

“arrangements have been made to buy the new weapons for Rs 1,35,000 crore,” he added.

Mr Nadda said “If the leadership has provided this security and strength, then the Indian army has also responded by standing together,”.

Speaking on the development work being undertaken by the NDA government, The party the president said, today work is being done on the connectivity of 3,812 km all-weather road.

“Out of which 61 roads of 3,300 km have been built. I congratulate the army of India and especially the BRO that you people have made Prime Minister dream come true by building an all-weather road,”. he added.

Praising , the people of Uttrakhand for their contribution to the Armed forces, Mr Nadda said.

“we should always remember the pride that Uttarakhand has provided. A large number of people who have laid down their lives for the nation, the country always stands in honor with them,” he said.

BJP president is on a 2-day visit to the state to galvanise the party workers ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Mr Nadda arrived in Uttrakhand on Friday and will hold around half a dozen of meetings with party legislators, members of the Chief Minister’s cabinet, heads, and offices bearers of the state BJP during the visit. (Agencies)