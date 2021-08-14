India logs 38,667 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.73 pc

NEW DELHI, August 14: India reported 38,667 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 3,21,56,493, and the daily positivity rate to 1,73 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

A decrease of 1,453 daily new cases has been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days and the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.05 per cent.

The active cases have declined to 3,87,673 which comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 97.45 per cent.

As per the health ministry, 3,13,38,088 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 with 35,743 recovering in the last 24 hours.

With 478 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 4,30,732.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,29,798 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 to 49,17,00,577.

Meanwhile, 63,80,937 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country to 53,61,89,903. (Agencies)