With 4,205 deaths, India reports highest single-day toll; 3.48 lakh fresh cases

NEW DELHI: With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry.

The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938.

This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths.

There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

As many as 17,52,35,991 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

A total of 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. Of these, 19,83,804 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed. (AGENCY)