India-New Zealand World Test Championship final in Southampton: BCCI president Ganguly

NEW DELHI: India will play their inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl Stadium from June 18-22, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday.

Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord’s but Southampton, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board to create a bio-bubble for the two teams.

“Yes, the final will be held at Ageas Bowl,” Ganguly replied to a query.

India qualified for the marquee clash after beating England 3-1 in a just-concluded Test series.

The BCCI president, who has been on a medical break after undergoing a bypass surgery, is expected to travel to UK to watch the final match.

Southampton, with its slowish track, puts India on even keel with New Zealand as spinners will come into the game at the venue.

“I will go for the World Test Championship and hopefully we can get past New Zealand in the final. New Zealand will be there before us and they will play a couple of Test matches (against England),” Ganguly told ‘India Today’ channel.

He lavished praise on the team for its stupendous performance in both the away series against Australia and home games against England. (AGENCIES)