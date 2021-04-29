India installs 3.2 GW solar power projects in 2020: Report

NEW DELHI, Apr 29: Solar projects totalling 3.2 gigawatt (GW) have been installed in India during 2020, according to a Mercom Communications India report.

Mercom Communications India is a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group.

According to India Solar Market Leaderboard 2021 report released on Thursday, during the calendar year 2020, India installed 3.2 GW of solar power projects across the country.

The country also had a robust pipeline of 47.5 GW of utility-scale projects under development at the end of 2020, with another 24.5 GW of tenders pending auction, it said.

“The solar market leaderboard reflected a volatile year for the industry dominated by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report added. (PTI)