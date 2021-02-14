India in commanding position, lead England by 249 runs

CHENNAI : India placed themselves in a commanding position by stretching their overall lead to 249 runs at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

At the close of play, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 25 and 7 respectively, as India reached 54 for one in their second innings on a day when the English batsmen were at sea against the home team’s spinners, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned excellent figures of 5/43.

Thanks to senior off-spinner Ashwin’s effort, India bowled out England for 134 in their first innings for a massive first-innings lead of 195 runs. India were all out for 329 in their first essay.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up two wickets, including the big one of England’s in-form captain Joe Root. In fact, Root turned out to be Axar’s maiden Test wicket.

Lead pacer Ishant Sharma also took two wickets while there was one for Mohammed Siraj.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 not out off 107 balls even as his teammates struggled to get starts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, India added only 29 runs to their overnight score of 300 for six as Mooen Ali finished with 4/128 and Olly Stone 3/47 after Rishabh Pant’s enterprising 58 with seven fours and three sixes.

Brief Scores:

India: 329 and 54 for one in 18 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 25)

England 1st innings: 134 all out in 59.5 overs (Ben Foakes 42 not out, Ollie Pope 22, R Ashwin 5/43). (AGENCIES)