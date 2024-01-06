INDIA Bloc Will Discuss Seat-Sharing In J&K, Ladakh For LS Polls: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: The opposition INDIA alliance partners will discuss seat-sharing in Jammu and Kashmir for the Lok Sabha elections when the polls are announced, senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Saturday.

The people of J-K and Ladakh are ready to give all six seats to the INDIA alliance, said Mir, who is the Congress general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand and West Bengal.

”There are six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The INDIA alliance will sit together and decide on it,” he told reporters in Anantnag.

”We are waiting for the elections, and the people of this region are ready to bring a change in Delhi and elect a strong, pro-people government that represents people under the Constitution,” Mir said. (Agencies)