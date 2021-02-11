India at forefront in global efforts to forge decisive response to COVID-19: Prez Kovind

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19 to ensure collective health and economic well-being.

Addressing an event, he said under the government of India’s vaccine maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing its reputation as the “pharmacy of the world”.

The president accepted credentials from Ambassador/High Commissioner from the Republic of El Salvador, Panama, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and the Argentine Republic in a virtual ceremony, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these five countries and these ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

Kovind also thanked their governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, the statement said.

In their comments, the envoys underlined the strong partnership that their countries have with India and conveyed the commitment of their leaderships to strengthen relations with India.

The envoys also lauded India’s efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the international community, the statement said.

The envoys present at the virtual event were Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, Yasiel Alines Burillo Rivera, Ambassador of Panama, Hayet Talbi, Ambassador of Tunisia, Alex Ellis, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom and HugoJavier Gobbi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, it said. (AGENCIES)