INDIA Alliance Will Sweep Next Lok Sabha Election In J&K, Ladakh: Congress

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: The INDIA alliance will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories in the next election, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool claimed on Friday.

Talking to media persons here, Vikar said that like in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections, INDIA alliance will sweep the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in J&K and Ladakh.

In the first polls after erstwhile J&K was divided and the Union Territory of Ladakh was carved, the National Conference and Congress alliance bagged 22 seats out of 26 in the recently held LAHDC-Kargil elections.

“Like in Kargil, we will sweep the Lok Sabha election and the INDIA alliance will also become victorious here also,” he said.

The J&K Congress President added that the party is ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and it will contest the poll together with the INDIA alliance.

On a question regarding seat sharing, Vikar said the Congress leaders will sit and discuss with the alliance partners and whatever will come in their share they will fight.

He said Congress belongs to every section of the society.

“We elected district presidents, ST, SC, OBC, Women and people less than 50 years of age were accommodated in the party during the joining campaign,” Rasool said.

He denied the report of groupism or any non-cooperation between the party cadres.

“I feel Congress is now a good and strong party in Jammu and Kashmir”, Vikar added. (Agencies)