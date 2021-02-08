India achieves 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in 24 days, fastest in world: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The total number of people who have received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots till Monday evening has crossed 60 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.

The USA took 26 days to reach this mark, whereas the UK achieved it in 46 days, it underlined.

Till Monday evening, 60,35,660 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,24,744 sessions. Of these, 54,12,270 are healthcare workers and 6,23,390 frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

Eleven states and Union Territories — Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala — have vaccinated more than 65 per cent of the registered healthcare workers, he said.

Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry have reported less than 40 per cent coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers. (AGENCIES)