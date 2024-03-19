Inauguration of IIM Jammu

Sir,

The inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi some time back is a welcome step. This significant milestone in the region’s educational landscape promises to usher in a new era of academic excellence and innovation in management education.

Aligned with the visionary National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIM Jammu’s joint initiative with premier institutions reflects a holistic approach towards interdisciplinary education and research.

The institute’s commitment to providing high-quality programs, fostering diversity and inclusion, and nurturing future leaders is commendable. As IIM Jammu embarks on its journey, it holds the potential to catalyze socio-economic growth and contribute to nation-building. Kudos to the Government’s commitment to promoting excellence in higher education.

Sujata Sharma

Jammu