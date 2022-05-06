In a first, Jammu City gets 17 Smart Anganwadis

Project aims at providing enabling learning atmosphere to children: Dy Mayor

Centers play vital role in mental, physical development of children: CEO JSCL

JAMMU, MAY 6: In a first, seventeen ‘Smart Anganwadis’ with the state- of -art facilities were inaugurated on Friday by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Deputy Mayor, Advocate Purnima Sharma in different parts of the City.

JMC, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma was accompanied by Municipal Councillor of ward no-29, Surinder Sharma.

CEO, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), Avny Lavasa, Additional CEO, JSCL, Hitesh Gupta, CDPO Akanksha Kalsotra and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

These 17 Anganwadis are designed by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) in a way to enhance the physical mental and social development of the children.

Several items ranging from furniture to stationary items were procured to convert conventional buildings of Anganwadis into structures with better amenities.

The items procured under Smart City Mission are Chair & Tables for kids as well as for visitors, pre-school kits, white boards, stationary items, Utensils, storage bins, hygiene kits, Almirah, racks and wall clocks.

The Aganwadi centres are located at Janipur Colony, Trimurti Mandir, Paloura Soap factory, Mana Basti, Lakkar Mandi A, Tange Wali Gali, Moh. Ustaad Sweeper Colony, Christian Colony, Shakti Nagar, Subash Nagar D, Lakshi Nagar Sarwal, Shaheedi Chowk, Masjid Mohalla, Khust Ashram B, Dr Goel Lane, Kabir Colony A and Patel Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Purnima Sharma said the project was aimed at providing an enabling learning atmosphere to children.

“Several projects for the welfare of the public are being implemented by Jammu Smart City Limited,” she said. She also lauds JSCL for completing projects in a stipulated time frame.

CEO, JSCL Avny Lavasa said that the upgradation of Anganwadi Centers will provide better early childhood care and make the facility more child-friendly to nurture the mental and physical development of children.

She also said the focus of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) was to improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens.

Municipal Councillor, Surinder Sharma said that these newly inaugurated Anganwadis would play a vital role in nourishing children.

“The colourful as well as well-informed wall paintings and brightly coloured furniture will create a child-friendly environment,” said the Councillor.