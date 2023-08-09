I

Sir,

This has reference to Book review ” A reinterpretation of J&K’s turbulent times”, published in Daily Excelsior dated 30-07-2023

Great and true. Maharaja Hari Singh was a visionary maharaja who anticipated the fate of J&K post partition. For personal interests the interests of the masses have been sacrificed by Nehru ji. Hope we the Jammuites wake up even now. It is high time that we unite in the interest of the State(Now downgraded to UT).

B.D. Sharma

Jammu

II

Sir,

Very good review of an important book for Dogras. Maharaja has been maltreated by Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah hugely. This is a good attempt by the author to rectify the situation.

Col P S Badal

III

Wonderful write up. The use of anecdotes, sprinkled with teth Dogri spicy words made the readers like me emotional of our Dogra lineage. It is a fact that Dogri speaking people are decreasing by the day. AIR JAMMMU struggles hard to find Dogri speaking officers/professionals for their programmes and people like me get the opportunity as I hail from so called theth Dogra speaking belt of Billawar as the doctor in your article referred to.

Vijay Upadhyay

Retired Jt Director

Agriculuture