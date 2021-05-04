‘Impeccable administrator and distinguished scholar’: Shah, Nadda condole Jagmohan’s demise

NEW DELHI : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor passed away in Delhi on Monday. He was 94.

Taking to Twitter, Shah recalled Jagmohan as a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace and progress.

“Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation’s peace and progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Union Home Minister.

Nadda remembered Jagmohan as an “impeccable administrator” and a distinguished scholar.

Terming his death as a big loss to the nation, the BJP president tweeted, “Jagmohan Ji was an impeccable administrator and a distinguished scholar. He was an Ex Union Minister, served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Goa and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. His demise is a big loss to the nation. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences and said that Jagmohan’s death is a “monumental loss for our nation”.

“Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policymaking. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Jagmohan served as a civil servant – once as a Lt Governor of Delhi and then of Goa. He was elected as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir twice.

Over his years of service to the nation, he had been honoured with highly acclaimed awards like Padma Shri (1971), Padma Bhushan (1977), and Padma Vibhushan (2016). (AGENCY)