I’m eyeing world wrestling championship gold medal now: Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya

JAMMU, Aug 23: Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya on Monday said that he is now eyeing for a gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held next month.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Dahiya said this during his visit to Jammu to meet his motivator Vickrant Mahajan.

Very few people know that to accomplish this unparalleled feat for the nation, Dahiya has been mentored by Jammu-based motivator Vickrant. And as a token of gratitude, Dahiya came to Jammu this weekend to thank his motivator for his Olympic medal.

Ravi Dahiya’s association with Vickrant Mahajan goes back two and a half years.

“Vickrant had started a campaign called the Goalete Program to motivate India’s athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2019, he went to Chhatrasal Stadium where Ravi Dahiya was one of the wrestlers he motivated,” Dahiya recalled.

Feeling indebted to Vickrant’s motivation Dahiya expressed his gratitude towards his mentor and said, “Initially my goal was to just qualify for the Olympics. But Vickrant inspired me to set the goal of the Olympic gold and commit myself wholeheartedly to its pursuit.”

Talking to reporters in Jammu, Dahiya said mentors play an important role in a player’s life and Vikrant Mahajan has guided him properly and today the result is in front of everyone.

Replying to a question on his future plans, Dahiya said that he is preparing for the World Wrestling Championships which are going to be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2 -10.

“I am going to prepare for it from next month itself. I have to win a gold medal at this championship in any case.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dahiya said, “I was nowhere till two and a half years ago. After I met him, I used to call him almost every day for motivation.

“Even the day of my Olympic final I spoke to him and he is the first person that I called after winning the silver medal,” he said, adding, “I genuinely feel that the person who played the most pivotal role in getting me on that Olympic podium is Vickrant.”

He also explained the reason for his presence in Jammu. “Since my return from Tokyo on the 9th of August, I have been attending one felicitation function after another and I was unable even to go home except to attend yet another felicitation function in my village.

“From tomorrow, I have another long list of functions lined up, but before getting into that grind, I thought it’s my responsibility to come personally to Jammu and thank the person who has been most instrumental in my Olympic success.”

At the same time Olympian Ravi Dahiya said he also came here to offer his obeisance to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi as before going to the Tokyo Olympics, he had prayed to get a medal and holy deity has fulfilled his wish. (Agencies)