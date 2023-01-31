‘Illegal Encroachments Of Influential Trio Bulldozed In Dooru Anantnag’

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 31: Continuing the onslaught against influential encroachers, District Administration Anantnag on Tuesday held massive anti-encroachment drive against Peerzada Mohd Syed, former chief Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress and Ex Minister, Syed Farooq Andrabi, former legislator from Dooru and Ex MoS and heirs of former Chief minister Syed Mir Qasim, at Dooru.

At Ara Khoshipora, 1 kanal of Kahcharie land under the alleged occupation of Peerzada Mohd Sayeed was retrieved. The outer wall of the premises which had been constructed on Kahcharai land has been demolished. It is in place to mention that notices for voluntarily removing the encroachments had been issued to the ex-minister but he had failed to give air to the Government direction.

Similarly, the family of Syed Farooq Andrabi, former legislator from Dooru had encroached upon 2 kanals and 7 marlas of Shamilat 4 land by way of orchards at Shistergam. The same lands have been retrieved and notice boards indicating the status of land have been installed on the site.

Another 15 Kanals of Shamilat lands which had been occupied by the heirs of Syed Mir Qasim, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have also been retrieved by a team led by Tehsildar Dooru. It is in place to mention that the encroachers had established an orchard at the site which was being used to earn income by utilizing public property.

A senior revenue official said that on the express directions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, encroachments by influential encroachers are being identified and anybody found encroaching on State/Shamilat lands will be taken to task. He said that several such influential encroachers have been identified and the drive will continue.