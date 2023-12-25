IGP inspects SDPO office, Police Station Bari Brahmana

Excelsior Correspondent

BARI BRAHMANA, Dec 25: In a dedicated effort to bolster public safety and streamline law enforcement, IGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today conducted a thorough inspection at the Police Station and SDPO office in Bari-Brahmana.

Meticulously examining their overall functioning, the focus was on crime prevention, community engagement, and the well-being of police personnel. The objective was to ensure optimal operation, reinforcing the commitment to serve and protect the community.

During the inspection, the IGP Jammu Zone engaged with Police Station personnel, discussing the challenges confronting them, their achievements, and the future goals.

A comprehensive review of crime data and statistics took place to assess ongoing initiatives and identify areas for improvement.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall performance, the IGP Jammu commended the hard work and dedication of the personnel.

This visit not only served as an opportunity to motivate and inspire the team but also underscored the department’s commitment to maintain the highest standards at every Police Station and SDPO office.