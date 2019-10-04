Identify issues affecting security of forward locations: Shah to border forces

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the border guarding forces to identify issues affecting the security of the forward locations and submit detailed action plans to resolve them.

He also stressed on the Modi Government’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle.

The issues were discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah, to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to further strengthen it, a Home Ministry statement said. (AGENCIES)