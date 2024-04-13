“I Want To Give Voice To Voiceless”: Dilip Pandit, Anantnag LS Seat Independent Candidate On His Electoral Fray

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: Exuding confidence in the win in the upcoming general election, independent candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Dilip Pandit said that he entered the fray to ensure social justice for all.

“Currently, I am living in Jammu as a migrant. This is one family. I am sure they will make me win. My victory is assured,” Dilip Pandit said.

“These political people have harassed our people a lot. I have no political background but I entered politics to ensure social justice for all. There is no other issue. You can see how people are oppressed. I want to fight this, which is why he entered politics. I want to give voice to the voiceless,” he said.

Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency comprises 16 assembly segments Tral, Delhiudhampurjammu, Pampore, Wachi, Noorabad, Kulgam, Shalibugh, Shangus, Pahalgam, Pulwama, Rajpora, Shopian, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Devser Dooru.

Anantnag goes to poll on May 7 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Hasnain Masoodi from JKN won the parliamentary elections in 2019 with a winning margin of 5.35 per cent defeating his nearest rival Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Congress.

JKN and Congress polled a vote share of 32.17 per cent and 26.83 per cent respectively. In 2014 Mehbooba Mufti belonging to JKPDP won the elections, while in 2009 Anantnag constituency choose Mirza Mehboob Beg from JKN.

The voter turnout in 2019, 2014 and 2009 was 8.98 per cent, 28.84 per cent and 27.1 per cent respectively.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in the first five phases between April 19 and May 20. (Agencies)