2 Persons Injured As Truck Comes Under Landslide On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Apr 27: Two persons were injured after a truck came under a landslide blocking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Rattanbass area of Banihal this evening, officials said.

They said that a small tuck loaded with chicken birds came under the slide. ” Two persons were injured and were shifted to Emergency Hospital Banihal,” they said.

“Driver and helper of trapped vehicle rescued. Shifted to SDH Banihal”, tweets SSP traffic, national highway, Mohita Sharma