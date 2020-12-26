Huge participation of people in DDC polls shows sense of fear has come down: DGP

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that huge participation and enthusiasm among voters and candidates in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls indicates that the sense of fear has come down in Jammu and Kashmir. He also stated that the police along with Army and other security forces have been able to give better much better environment to the people in the Union Territory.

Talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the function here at SKICC, Director General of Police said that police, security forces along with Army have been able to give much better environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Peace is further getting stabilized and enemies of peace are getting neutralized,” he added.

He added “people have participated in the DDC elections in a big way without any sense of fear. We have not seen that kind of enthusiasm among the voters and the candidates for the last many years, which show that a sense of fear has come down.”

“Sense of enthusiasm, sense of participation in the government activities, democratic process strengthens our faith further that we will be able to bring further better environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” DGP said.

About Shopian gunfight, DGP said that the operation was still on while two militants affiliated with Al-Badr, a militant outfit have been killed.

He said that the operation was launched last night in Kanigam village of Shopian ijn South Kashmir where initially two soldiers were injured and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“The lights were installed and late night two militants have been killed. I am told they belong to Al-Badr,” he said.

Asked about the reports regarding damage to the nearby houses at the encounter site, DGP said the target house may have been damaged and during the gunfight, the nearby houses may have suffered damage, adding that he has no confirmation in this regard and will ascertain the facts. (AGENCY)