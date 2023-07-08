How Good is the UX at Top Rated Indian Online Casinos?

5 Top I-Gambling Platforms Tested with 6 Popular Smartphone Brands

A recent research project by real money gaming market analysts SevenJackpots had the 5 top rated online casinos in India tested, each with a set of 6 popular smartphone models by different brands, in order to shed light on the question of how good user experience (UX) actually is at the top rated international online casinos that are open to players from India.

Working together with leading marketing solutions experts ABC World Media, whose teams conducted the trials on location from Noida, India, the SevenJackpots researchers designed a vigorous hand-on testing procedure capable of taking into consideration and analysing the various aspects of casino gaming UX and evaluate the quality of service Indians are receiving in practice.

The conducted field tests aimed to answer a set of specific questions, such as how easy it is to download the app or sign up to the site of the casino, navigate around the content and features, as well as open and play the games themselves.

The research teams also checked and evaluated the payment facilitation infrastructure of all tested online casinos, including the ease of making deposits and withdrawals, and the responsiveness and adequacy of customer support.

Hands-on UX Test Results Bring Casino Days to the Front

The results of the hands-on tests conducted by SevenJackpots in cooperation with ABC World Media revealed the Casino Days game page as the clear leader in providing quality UX to their Indian customers.

The platform had the second best performance on Wi Fi networks, but at the same time was the one of only two sites that were running flawlessly on mobile data, and this secured the leading position for Casino Days.

“Casino Days has, since day one, prioritized easy and swift gameplay across devices. With 4000 games you tend to win over all kinds of players but only with trouble-free UX you keep your loyal fans happy!,” commented Ross Parkhill, Managing Director at Casino Days.

The tester teams gave greater weight to performance over 4G connections because many games contain heavier features and more dynamic elements that often need to be pre-loaded and the speed of some platforms decreased over slower networks.

How did the Leader Perform across Smartphone Brands?

Based on data from their previous primary reports, SevenJackpots selected for the tests the six most popular smartphone brands, which represent a combined share of 82.86% of mobile devices used by desi online casino players.

The six smartphone brands, arranged by order of their popularity, are: Xiaomi (23.38%), Samsung (19.24%), Vivo (15.25%), Oppo (10.68%), Realme (8.87%), and iPhone (5.44%).

The leading platform Casino Days performed well over all devices, especially with iPhone, Oppo, and Realme, but should work more on several compatibility issues with Xiaomi phones, as the following table with the Xiaomi test results reveals.