How Board Games Are Growing In Popularity In India

Board Games have been popular all over the world and India is no exception. Board games such as Ludo and Chess have become an important part of Indian culture and people love playing these games at functions or get-togethers. With everything going digital and the availability of games online, the craze for physical board games has decreased in the past few years. Although there are still many millennials out there who love to play games like Ludo or Carrom after a long day at work, with the advent of smartphones and the availability of games online, the craze for board games has taken a huge blow.

Games like Candy Crush Saga and Temple Run are now an important part of everyone’s phone and people have become so indulged in such games that they have forgotten about board games that are actually beneficial for them instead of such games.

Since mobile games and online games have become so much popular, it was only a matter of time that game developers think of ways to bring back the charm of board games to mobile in a new and improved manner. The development of board games for mobile brought a new way for people to allow them to enjoy their favorite board games with their friends without having to even step out of the house.

This trend was seen during the COVID 19 lockdown when people were locked inside their homes but they were still able to have fun with their friends and family members by playing multiplayer board games without even stepping out of their homes.

Before many board games were available online, there were still games like 8-Ball Pool and Pool Live Tour that people loved playing with their friends on Facebook. However, the introduction of different board games to mobile phones opened a lot of ways by which people can have fun. Games such as Ludo King, Chess, Ladders, etc brought back old memories, and the nostalgia made people love these games.

With the development of board games for mobile phones, there were multiple tournaments held across multiple platforms for these games such as multiple tournaments for Ludo took place on different platforms with a huge prize pool. Although the games were dependent on a certain algorithm, the element of luck that is involved in the game of Ludo was still there and the fun wasn’t taken out of the game.

Chess is another game that saw a huge rise in popularity, with a lot of people learning the game and improving their mental skills. Chess is one of those board games that make you use your mind and intelligence to the fullest against tough competition but this is the fun part of it. Chess is a game that is not dependent on luck but dependent on skill, wholly and solely.

Other board games including card games such as Teen Patti, Words with Friends, Crosswords, etc have also been gaining popularity in the country and people have been using tools such as Scrabble Word Finder to help them with the game. The most important thing about the availability of these games on the mobile phone is that one does not have to be physically present to play these games, they can still play these games and have all the fun that they want online.

For millennials, this might not sound very appealing because they would argue that the physicality of playing board games is just unmatched and their argument is valid up to some extent but they were a generation that wasn’t grown with technology being an important part of their lives. Nowadays, technology has become an important part of our day-to-day lives and the current generation enjoys playing games online.

The online availability of these games lets you reconnect with your friends and at the same time, have the fun that you were having in the olden days when you used to spend your weekends playing these games. These games have simple and easy-to-understand mechanics that can be understood easily by anyone. There are games such as PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty available that are popular among the current generation but again, all of it comes down to personal preferences.

The best thing about these games is that they are lightweight and don’t require a high-end device to run them. Any basic Android smartphone would do just fine and you will be able to play these games. Plus, you also needn’t be connected to a fast and stable internet network to play these games.

You can play these games offline for as long as you want to and whenever you want to be a part of a social setting, you can turn on the internet. These games, although in digital form, can take the stress off your mind, bring back the memories of childhood, and make you feel like a kid again.