House resolution introduced on India-US strategic bilateral relationship

WASHINGTON, Aug 1: A bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to celebrate the principles of democracy, religious pluralism, human rights, and the rule of law shared by both the United States and India.

Introduced by Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, the resolution is co-sponsored by 36 other lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Noting that the partnership between India and the United States stands as one of the most important democratic partnerships in the world, the resolution says that this partnership is based on shared principles of democracy, religious pluralism, human rights, freedom, and the rule of law.

Observing that the people-to-people ties between India and the US are strong, vibrant, and mutually beneficial for both countries; the resolution said the Indian diaspora, a community of over 4,000,000 in the United States, has excelled in all areas of American life, with 80 per cent of Americans of Indian heritage obtaining college degrees.

India has a rich history of religious pluralism, with vibrant Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and Jain communities, it said adding that 80 per cent of Indian immigrants in the US practice Hinduism, and the American Hindu population is estimated to be about 1 per cent of the total population.

The resolution applauds BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (“BAPS”) for its role in the US. Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016), established the first BAPS Hindu mandir in the United States of America on August 4, 1974, in New York City.

Over the last 50 years, BAPS has grown to over 100 mandirs across the United States, it said adding that these mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space for thousands of families, as well as worship, fellowship, communal meals, education, and activities for young and old, creating a true home for the faithful.

The resolution recognises and celebrates the countless contributions of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and its volunteers over the last 50 years in the United States. (PTI)