Aries : You are in high spirits today. This is a good time to do all those things that you have been procrastinating for a long time. You may do all the things you dislike doing, like arranging your wardrobe. If you are planning to introduce a new strategy, Ganesha says go ahead.

Taurus : This day, Ganesha sees you acting crabby and irritable. You’ll be itching to pick up fights and quarrels, getting into arguments and confrontations. Act resolutely and firmly and keep your wild moods and snappiness in check. Later in the day, you will again become cheerful and carefree. This is a good day for sorting out difficulties and problems that could be coming in the way of a blissful married life.

Gemini : You will be able to run through all your tasks today. The fruits that you reap today will be in much higher proportion to the efforts that you put in, and this will make you happy. You need to pay more attention to your societal ties, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will decide to expose certain unreasonable conventions and traditions, and you will be able to do so successfully, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may incur the displeasure of your bosses. In the evening, you will be able to draw pleasure from whatever you do.

Leo : You will be bound closer to your near and dear ones. They will be able to understand your feelings and expressions. Your day will be spent in pleasurable company. If you have been desirous of something for quite some time, you will attain it now. New relationships begun today will last for a long time, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You obviously provide all the basic necessities of life to your family, but today you will remain preoccupied with the thoughts of how to provide them some luxurious things too. At work, try to adopt a new line of thought. Ganesha says in the evening you may treat your dear ones to dinner at a luxurious restaurant.

Libra : Ganesha sure hopes that you packed your kit right and are ready to take on anything, as today promises to be an action-packed day. Most of this action might concentrate around your family members. Towards the afternoon, you may begin to feel weighed down by household responsibilities. But on the upshot, look forward to a new relationship that might develop in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Your stars are shining bright today. Relationships prove lucky for you as you are blessed to have great family and friends. Sort out differences if any and vote for harmony. In short, you are on a winning spree today and shall glorify the path you take up.

Sagittarius : You shall push your limits to make sure your authority goes unquestioned. Colleagues and seniors will give you a round of applause for your commitment. Expect your bank accounts to soar as unexpected monetary gains is on the cards, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : You like being a part of the social circuit. Today, as new people are added in your team and family, you will be expanding your social circle as well, predicts Ganesha. During the second half of the day, you will spend time reading books and widening your knowledge. At night, you may visit temple and meet some spiritual gurus to find peace in life.

Aquarius : When you are least expecting, you may find the one from your dreams. You will be love struck today and barely concentrate on work or studies. You will be unable to identify your emotions and probably spend most of the day gazing in the sky, smiles Ganesha. Later, you will prefer to spend time with yourself and bring a quiet end to the day.

Pisces : The day will start on a great note and some news of success or profit will bid a smile on your face early during the day. If you are working or conducting a business then be willing to take risks. You will begin to plan ways to increase your wealth and expand your business today. Be open to new ideas and willing to look at things differently and your journey to success will start on the right foot, feels Ganesha.