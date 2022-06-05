Aries : You may want to meet up with friends you haven’t met in a long time, and the stars indicate that you will have great fun. Your enthusiasm will add a glow to whatever you do. Your sincerity in approach is what makes it special, says Ganesha.

Taurus : You will put your heart and soul into whatever you do today, says Ganesha. But there may still be dark clouds hovering over the results. Don’t let that bother you. You must keep up the hard work throughout the day. Finally, you will hit the deck with a feeling of happiness and satisfaction, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini : You will let your personal likes and dislikes cloud your judgement today. Don’t let that happen, or you may lose a worthy friend. You are likely to have a chance meeting with your soul mate or maybe even your ex-sweetheart. A romantic evening is on the anvil. But it remains to be seen whether it will be your past, present or future lover.

Cancer : Today may not be a productive day for you. Though there may not be any major loss, you may feel a little lost and would like to be left alone. If you have kids, you may suffer from the empty nest syndrome with your kids not at home.

Leo : Even an emperor, when struck with an ailment, is not a pretty sight. Bearing this in mind, today you shall make health your number one priority, says Ganesha. You will do wise to chart out some sort of a workout regime for yourself, and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it, even if it is anything as simple as a thrice-a-week routine. You may have to keep an eye on those cravings, and spruce up your diet. Do not take it as a punishment, says Ganesha. After all, precaution is always better than cure!

Virgo : Get out of your self today, for a change, and try to look at things from a loved one’s perspective. It’s good to be confident, but over confidence is a different matter altogether, reminds Ganesha. Listening to others, absorbing their expressions and viewing things differently shall do you and your loved ones a world of good. With time, you shall also see your social image and rapport with others improving.

Libra : Today promises to be a joy ride for your hidden gourmand side. Relish what you eat, and thank God for the good luck. Career wise, however, you may find yourself standing at a crossroads. But, the good part about that is there shall be many paths to choose from. And, who knows the art of balancing better than you. The latter half of the day promises to bring some monetary gains.

Scorpio : Ganesha feels that your intuitive feelings will rule your actions today. You will need to break past your stress threshold and tackle work with zeal and zest. Follow your instincts and relax to some good music when the burden of work is overwhelming. At the end of the day, it is not the thought that matters but how that thought was implemented into action.

Sagittarius : A demanding day today, as you find yourself in charge of arranging and attending high-voltage meetings. Those dealing in stock and share will have profitable returns in the afternoon. But don’t count your chickens before they hatch, says Ganesha. Wait till the evening to count those wads of notes.

Capricorn : If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue, foresees Ganesha. Unlike many others who waste life running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. But that does not, by any means, imply that you aren’t ambitious. Just like yourself, your ambitions will be simple in nature, to the extent that it may elicit awe among people.

Aquarius : The game is set; you are put up against those who are holding a grudge against you and are waiting for an opportunity to pull you down. But, you are confident, skilful, and know your strengths very well. No matter how hard the opponents try, they will be no match to you, predicts Ganesha. Throughout all of these your spouse will support you silently but strongly.

Pisces : You will find yourself in a philosophical state of mind today. You will be able to see things for what they really are, rather than what they appear to be. You are unlikely to try and swim against the flow today, given your mental state. You will take things are they come to you, one at a time. Some bad news could come your way and likely keep your mind convulsed with stress, says Ganesha.