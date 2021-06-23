Thursday June 24-2021

Aries : Today, things may just not turn out to be as you expected. Your investments may seem all wrong, your returns too low. But Ganesha says that life is full of surprises. The stars indicate that you may meet an old friend who will bring much cheer into your life!

Taurus : It is very likely that you will be poignant and passionate today, predicts Ganesha. You may have a care-free attitude in the afternoon. Those with government jobs will experience satisfactory results for all the hard work they put in. Your professional proficiency will come to the fore at the workplace.

Gemini : You will need to curb your tendency to pay attention to the professional demands and needs of other people over your own. Your work-load today will demand creative solutions and will require some amount of brain-storming with your colleagues. People of the opposite sex will play an important role in your life today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will be attracted to the opposite sex and a love affair may ensue. You will turn more open and generous. You will have a realisation and handle issues with understanding. Ganesha is with you.

Leo : You will need to curb down on your aggressive nature today. You will face a lot of situations today where you may lose your temper owing to minor issues and will later feel depressed. Calm and peace is required to progress in life, along with courage. Even if your personal life starts out today on a tense note, by evening things will be back to normal, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha warns that there may be a lot of problems brewing for you today. You will need to put in a lot of extra efforts in order to complete a lot of work that is pending because you have been procrastinating for a long time. You will feel inclined to share your most intimate secrets with your partner.

Libra : Ganesha says you will try to maintain a place of pride and your status quo in society. You will be able to impress people with your speech and your wit. You will gain popularity amongst people because of your personality and your external appearance. Ganesha assures you that you will have a successful day today.

Scorpio : An eventful day lies ahead of you, says Ganesha. The first half of the day would be packed with routine activities, fighting cut-throat competition on field. However, you become a fashionista in the second half as you plan to attend a social function and take the centre stage.

Sagittarius : If you see people fainting when you pass by, blame it on that thousand watts, sparkling smile of yours. At work, your colleagues will benefit from your expertise and skills. In the evening, your heart may be thumping faster as your plan a special date with your sweetheart!

Capricorn : Love is in the air for you, today. You will take your sweetheart out for a romantic dinner, shopping or anything of that sort and pamper him/her to the hilt. But, don’t spend like a sailor as you have limited sources of income, advises Ganesha. Busy in social gatherings and parties, you will make a mark on everyone’s mind with your wit and humour.

Aquarius : Be appreciative of the achievements of others as it will inspire them to continue and put their best foot forward. Your amicable approach at work will create friendly environment and motivate your colleagues to perform better. You will be in the good books of everyone, says Ganesha.

Pisces : It is a great day to be social and catch up with friends and make travel plans with near and dear ones. You find peace, comfort and pleasure in any travel that you undertake today. There might be some reasons that might result in mild mental stress but if you are cautious and prepared than nothing will able to usher you in harm’s way. Do not fuss too much over little things and enjoy your journey, says Ganesha.