Thursday April 29-2021

Aries : You are keenly interested in supernatural and occult phenomena, and today you will indulge in this hobby. You may buy a glossy hard-bound book on tantra or other paranormal things. However, Ganesha warns you to use the knowledge that you gain only for peaceful purposes.

Taurus : There is a strong likelihood of some dispute or misunderstanding cropping up between you and your parents. This, Ganesha assures, could easily be resolved through a positive, meaningful dialogue. You will be clear, coherent and persuasive in your communications. Your ideas and intentions will be easily understood and accepted by others. The day will turn out to be a bright and a pleasant one

Gemini : Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will definitely sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, predicts Ganesha. A new job is also likely, which will pen a completely new chapter in your life.

Cancer : Today, you will be extremely impulsive and spontaneous, feels Ganesha. You better get rid of your negative thoughts and beliefs and start taking charge of things at hand. Also, stop focussing so much on the pitfalls, and start working. Listen to music that speaks to your heart and you will be at peace with yourself.

Leo : If one were to put an earnest spirit and a frank attitude together, the result would be a Leo; it’s like your hallmark. And with qualities like these in your kitty, don’t be surprised if you happen to reach a milestone or two today. Will it be marital bliss or career success? No matter what the area is, be assured that your societal standing shall get a heady boost today, assures Ganesha. Just don’t let the success go to your head.

Virgo : The booster rockets of your ambitions and spirit to work will kick in at the maximum today. Seek recreation after a hard day’s work and look to relax at private parties, social-dos and even weddings, says Ganesha.

Libra : Expect some annoyance from the ‘man in the chair’, or people in charge who may be looking towards throwing a wench in your way. But know that it is just a blip on the radar. Your fortune is too powerful for anyone to affect it negatively. Stick to your task and dig into your imagination to find a way around the blips. Your ability to think out-of-the-box will perplex your perpetrator, chuckles Ganesha.

Scorpio : The crown jewel of your character will be your supreme confidence today. Try to pick up tasks that require herculean efforts, and you shall come close to achieving them, predicts Ganesha. Your nerves and buoyant nature will be infective and also leave people awestruck.

Sagittarius : The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you Archers are, you may find really it irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. But, then that’s a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Your efforts shall help you gain economic independence. Take other challenges head on too. The secret, says Ganesha, lies in diligence, optimism and tonnes of patience.

Capricorn : You are armed with good communication skills, it helps you convince the most adamant of those around you. But, you’ll need to hone this talent once again, says Ganesha. You’ll look into heart of the matter and find the answers you have been searching for. As the day progresses, your creativity will come to the fore, impressing the people around. You can ask for the support of your peers to move ahead, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius : Sometimes it feels like you are stuck in a quicksand, and there is none out there to pull you out. But, the independent Aquarius is capable of dealing with adversities alone. And, that tendency shall hold you in a good stead even today. Dilemmas dissolved and problems resolved, you shall spend a quiet, romantic evening with your sweetheart, foresees Ganesha.

Pisces : The mundane routine of daily life will finally catch up with you, and you will feel the urge to take a break and travel somewhere. And a break is well deserved considering the number of hours you have slaved over your current projects. A picnic or a short journey with your partner is very much on the cards, says Ganesha.