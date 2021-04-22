Friday April 23-04-2021

Aries : Your ability to let go things will reflect in your personal as well as your professional life. Today could be a significant day for you, and Ganesha advises you not to forget your special abilities. Make good use of them so that others too can benefit.

Taurus : Professionals in all spheres of work are due for a field day today. The day will be particularly outstanding for Administrators and executives are likely to get richer by the end of the day. Even if you are engaged in some other work, you will stand out and get noticed for your overall excellence. Businessmen can expect to get into new partnerships and joint ventures. This is a very auspicious day for launching new projects.

Gemini : You need to break free from the shackles of your daily routine. Trying to finish all your tasks as per your schedule will give rise to unnecessary worry. To manage your time creatively is the best way to beat the stress. Talking to your elders is a good way to calm your shot nerves, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Your social prestige will go up. People will praise your personality traits and try to emulate you. You will be a role model, too. Ganesha feels that this will be highly profitable day for you.

Leo : You will try to take up new projects to the best of your abilities today. You will be able to successfully tackle all your tasks today. You will face a little instability in your personal relationships, but will be able to solve all issues successfully, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Opening up to your beloved about your whims and fancies as well as your goals shall be the key today. And, why not, urges Ganesha. Your intimate relations should be built on trust and mutual compatibility. Your energy levels will hit the sky. Make the most of this spurt by finishing in leftover mundane chores. Don’t forget to stick to social norms, though.

Libra : Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others’ mistakes, while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. Ganesha disapproves of this. Look forward to a delightful evening, for, you will have fun in the company of friends.

Scorpio : Be vigilant; keep your eyes and ears open for all the events happening around you, says Ganesha. Your intuition is trying to tell you something, trust it. Think and act positively, the rest would fall in place.

Sagittarius : Work is likely to keep you on toes. At work place, you and your opinions will be in demand. Those who are associated with stock exchange and shares will be happy to gain profits during the afternoon. Wait and watch the end result in the evening.

Capricorn : Opportunities don’t knock on the door twice. Today, you’ll answer the door and utilise the opportunity to the most, predicts Ganesha. Positive results will be visible and you’ll stand a chance to overtake your competitors. Even if the competition is fierce and opponents try everything to pull you down, you’ll not let them win the battle. Socially, you will be very popular today.

Aquarius : Spirituality is your new passion and Calvin Klein matters less today! Mysticism attracts you, says Ganesha. This may lead you to seek solace in holy books and religious places. It’s going to take some time for you to understand that spiritual attainment can be had in the flesh-and-blood world as well.

Pisces : You are ceaselessly driven to find room for improvement. A part-time course to enhance your skills or to increase your efficiency is what you will likely be pursuing today, says Ganesha.