Sunday Jan 17-2021

Aries : Today, you need to access every bit of your mental agility. Quick and spontaneous decisions are the need of the hour. But a word of caution from Ganesha: take advice, as these decisions could have long-term implications, especially if they involve money.

Taurus : Much to the disappointment and annoyance of your friends and associates, you are likely to act unduly possessive and self centred about persons and objects, warns Ganesha. Be sure, your overprotective attitude is not likely to amuse anyone. To make matters worse you will possibly ignore their well founded resentment and instead of setting matters right, you will be running after material gains. Try to reconsider your actions and motives. No one is likely to forget and forgive anything.

Gemini : You will be seized by a desire to go on a trip with friends and family. This trip may have been some time in the planning as well. The day will be filled with fun and frolic and entertainment. Marital life will be blissful as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Though you work with dedication, you will be dejected as higher-ups do not fully appreciate your devotion. Don’t take it to heart, says Ganesha, and suggests not to be sad. In the end, you will succeed with your firmness and boldness. By evening, you may have tense moments.

Leo : Your competitors will try to malign your reputation today. They will try to spoil your image and impression in front of others. You need to be courageous and nip their efforts in the bud. You need to delegate decision-making activities to others today. Your wrong decisions need to be buried by you, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha says a turning point in life is important if you wish to understand it in a better way. You will excel in whatever you do today. Financial matters and relationships are on top of the priority list, but perhaps not in the same order. You will spend a lot of time praying to God.

Libra : Ganesha says that you will be a different person today, full of vigor and enthusiasm. You will be able to showcase your creative skills in your personal life and at the same time you will be able to go ahead in your chosen field and gain prestige too. You will have to make a decision about studying further in the field of higher education abroad.

Scorpio : Elegance personified, you are loaded with compliments today. This may encourage you to do better work and have good equations with people. However, make sure your success does not go to your head and affect your work, warns Ganesha. Watch your words while communicating.

Sagittarius : You nearly become a superhero in the eyes of your near and dear ones, says Ganesha. And what more? You loving your new avatar. Good news is on its way as promotion or increment is on the cards.

Capricorn : It is always easy to lose mental balance when going gets tough, but Ganesha advises you to hold on to your patience as it will help you reach your destination. Don’t enter into war of words with anyone at work as the conflicts may harm you very badly. On personal front, you will open up to your partner, and make him/her feel how important he/she is for you.

Aquarius : Today, you will decide to clean up the pile of files on the desk at work. Also, you will do everything that it requires to lighten the burden. Ganesha advises you to plan out your career wisely and set targets for the future.

Pisces : You are not too much of a money-minded person. Planning your finances for the future may not really be your cup of tea. You take every day as it comes. However, you will have an epiphany of sorts today and decide to become more serious towards life. You will finally realize the value of planning for your finances. Do not disregard this, says Ganesha.