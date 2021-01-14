Friday Jan 15-2021

Aries : Common sense is a good thing, especially when deciding about the future. So by all means, do your calculations: take advice, check out your astrological reading. But finally, says Ganesha, let your common sense guide you.

Taurus : There is a strong possibility that you may switch over to a newer and more exciting job today, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to spend lavishly while on a shopping spree. In the evening, you will understand the importance of pampering loved ones with gifts, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you would want to take your beloved into your embrace and confidence. You will whisper your feelings and secrets into his/her ears as you hold him/her. There are other things though, in your list of preoccupations, education being the topmost. You will be widely appreciated for your artistic bend. Your incredible energy levels will see you through a very eventful day.

Cancer : Today you may behave quite aggressively for most part of the day, predicts Ganesha. You may spend the afternoon with your business associates, and if you can use your aggression in a controlled manner, you can secure a very important deal today. In the evening, you will be on cloud nine, with your partner blowing you away with his/her love.

Leo : Today, you are defined by high hopes and expectations. It makes you incredibly calculative, and you weigh all pros and cons before taking any decision regarding work. The upshot of this is that your performance in financial transactions will be phenomenal. After all, money always increases one’s fascination and appeal, particularly in the eyes of the opposite sex, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Opening up to your beloved about your whims and fancies, as well as your goals, is the key today. Energy levels will hit the sky today. Pay due reverence to higher education and social customs. People will look up to your epicurean tastes, especially in the performing kinds.

Libra : When it comes to your children, no pain is too much. Today seems to justify that statement as you may indeed take pains to improve your children’s welfare. But it’s all worth the effort in the end. Afternoon brings with it the possibility of happiness and success. You may make worthwhile material progress today. Also, meditation might take up much of your time. Overall, it’s a fulfilling day, portends Ganesha.

Scorpio : You will understand the importance of creating a divide between your personal and professional life, feels Ganesha. On the professional front, your diligence and commitment to work will bring praise and benefits. Later in the evening, you will celebrate your success with your sweetheart. A candlelit dinner and some champagne will be the icing on the cake.

Sagittarius : The fountain of creativity will be gushing within you today. You may strive to take on new challenges later in the day. Workplace may offer economic gains later in the evening. But do not neglect your health, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Power is a privilege of a few. It’s a day for those of you in power, of governance and the national purse, says Ganesha. A marvellous day awaits all civil servants and government employees. The dealings you will undertake will materialise and earn you distinction; rewards for the commendable efforts you have put in the past may also come. Professionals, on the other hand, will gain the trust of their bosses and the latter is likely to discuss certain controversial issues with you.

Aquarius : A sunny day and a starry night! Today is for friends, says Ganesha. You chat, sing, yell, and even talk philosophy, values and politics with your pals. You may indulge in a romantic evening with your partner, either in a restaurant or at the beach, or simply on the sofa watching Clark Gable woo Scarlet O’ Hara.

Pisces : Honesty, sincerity and integrity both in your dedication to work and in your devotion to your family, is your hallmark. On the strength of this foundation, you will reach an important milestone today. Socially as well, your reputation will receive a boost, says Ganesha.