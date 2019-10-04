Saturday Oct 05-2019

Aries : You will be impulsive today, and this may throw up unexpected results. In a rush of enthusiasm, you may finish pending work and even be left with enough time to plan long-term goals. You may also realise and make amends for your past mistakes, says Ganesha.

Taurus : This day, Ganesha sees you brimming with pep and vigour. You’ll be feeling playful and frisky and will want to amuse yourself, keep others amused. You are likely to hang out with old friends and cronies and will love very second of it. Long breezy drives on the wide open roads, jungle treks are distinctly in the cards. Your exuberance and playfulness will regale your pals and make the day a very lively and memorable one.

Gemini : A day of conflicting emotions awaits you. Your personal and professional life will both be important. Hence you will experience anxious moments as you try to balance the demands made by both. However, the good news is you will succeed in your attempts and will do justice to all your duties, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Ganesha believes that you are likely to have a heightened interest in the study of philosophy and the working of the metaphysical world. This may be mere curiosity or a part of your effort to improve your professional skills. You ability to read the human mind and understand human nature better than anyone else will help you take charge when needed.

Leo : Get ready to bask in applause. Well, not literally, but Ganesha does foresee you getting that long due recognition today for all the hard work you’ve put at your workplace. This goes hand-in-hand with the support of your colleagues and the good wishes of your seniors, especially if it is some new project that you are undertaking. Remember, a job well begun is already half done. So carry on with the same zeal and watch success come your way, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will start the day by scribbling down things to do. But don’t just jot them down; instead, set realistic goals and prioritise them. Items you mark highest will demand quick actions, cautions Ganesha.

Libra : Wedding bells are ringing, and you are about to get very lucky! Ganesha foresees a plethora of marriage proposals coming your way on this day full of special occasions, as you turn up your charisma and sweep the enthralled opposite sex off their feet with your charm. You may end up spending quite a bit on fun and entertainment, but it’s all for a good cause. All things will fall into place as per planetary plans. Ganesha wishes you a long and happy married life.

Scorpio : It is more than likely that you will find yourself in a tricky situation today, says Ganesha. You may start the day feeling lonely and empty but yet, at the same time, you will have some responsibility that will prevent your from showing it. Try to keep your mind off negative thoughts. Work and friends will help you cheer up later in the day.

Sagittarius : Personal grooming will be on your mind today. A small fortune may be spent on enhancing the way you look, especially on a new hair-do. Retail Therapy is on the cards, and you may indulge spending on clothes and jewellery.

Capricorn : Generally, it is difficult for you to maintain a cool head over your shoulders, especially during the stressful times. But, to everyone’s surprise, you will display remarkable composure while dealing with challenges today, feels Ganesha. Family life will be smooth and it will enable you to fully concentrate on you career and increasing your efficiency level.

Aquarius : Lady Luck gazes lovingly upon you today! Bosses are pleased, colleagues are happy, and this makes work seem like leisure. You may want to get in touch with old friends who have moved far away. What are you waiting for, asks Ganesha, in this age of communication?

Pisces : Controversy and differences circle overhead, almost waiting for a chance to corner you. Even though you are a happy go lucky person, you may feel a little run down and disgruntled today. But don’t lost heart, says Ganesha, because as the day progresses you will find bigger and better reasons to smile. Your spouse or loved one will have a major role to play in restoring your happiness.