Holding DISHA meets regularly

According any lesser importance to the convening of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) regularly is tantamount to undermining the need of coordination between the executive and the Panchayati Raj Institutions . Ensuring an effective and time bound development is the aim behind holding of such meetings and the UT Government has instructed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to hold such meetings regularly.

Union Ministry of Rural Development , in this connection, having issued the necessary guidelines need to be complied with. Issuing of fresh instructions by the General Administration Department was necessitated due to the fact that in many districts across Jammu and Kashmir such meetings have not been conducted regularly. This came to be known on account of a review undertaken by the central government. Implementation of various schemes in time and with speed is to be ensured for overall development of all districts of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Hence hold such meeting at least once in a quarter.