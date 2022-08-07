Hockey sticks distributed among players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 7: Carbon Hockey sticks and other sports material were distributed among the players by the Country Sport leader Jaspreet Singh, here today.

He was accompanied by Jamrodh Singh from the Decathlon. They interacted with players at Sports Stadium Poonch and informed them about the new Hockey sticks and other equipments launched by Decathlon including FH 995 Carbon stick, FH 530 Carbon stick, FH 100 Kid wood stick, FH 100 series shoes and FH 510 Dimple yellow balls.

Earlier, Jaspreet Singh was welcomed by Mohd Qasim DYSSO Poonch and Narjeet Singh Retd ZPEO by presenting him a bouquet.

Speaking on the occasion he praises all the coaches for grooming talent at grassroot level in the border district. He motivated young hockey players to work hard and bring laurels to India in future.

Hockey coach Pawan Kumar presented a vote of thanks to him for visiting the Hockey centre at Sports Stadium Poonch and for encouraging hockey players.

Function was attended by Mukesh Kumar Hockey coach, Sorab Sharma PEM, Neeraj Sharma PET (Volleyball Coach), Parvez Malik (Cricket expert) and Hockey trainees of the Stadium.