Amit, Raghav help Jammu United to register win over CCC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 7: Splendid batting by Amit Kumar (61 off 36 balls) and Raghav (51 off 24 balls) helped Jammu United to register 5 wickets victory over Combined Cricket Club (CCC) at Forest Ground Sidhra, here today.

Chasing a good total of 148 in stipulated 20 overs, Jammu United got the initial blow as Vishal was out early but Amit and Raghav had other ideas to secure the match. Thus, Jammu United chased the required target in 17.4 overs by losing 5 wickets. For CCC, Kushal took 2 wickets, while Bhanu, Rajesh and Bhanu (Junior) shared 1 wicket each.

Earlier, Combined Cricket Club captain Bhanu won the toss and elected to bat first. Bhanu Junior and Ravi gave a good start to the innings before Ravi was cleaned up by Raghav at his individual score of 23 runs. Bhanu Junior played a good knock of 56 in 34 balls before he was bowled by Vivek Suri, skipper of Jammu United. Combined CC made 147 for the loss of 9 wickets.

Vivek Suri was the wrecker in chief who took 3 wickets, whereas Raghav took 2 wickets and Rahul, Shubham and Gurdeep shared 1 wicket each. Raghav was declared man of the match for his brilliant all round performance.