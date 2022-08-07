Anshu, Faheem shine as Media XI defeats UCC by 1

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 7: Stylish Anshu scored a power packed 93 runs of just 57 balls before Faheem Tak starred with ball (4 for 18 runs) as Media XI Cricket Club (Media XI) scripted a one run win over mighty United Cricket Club (UCC) in the 2nd T20 cricket match of the ongoing 3 match series being played at Bana Singh Stadium R S Pura, here today.

Earlier, Media XI led by Yash Khajuria won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a challenging 152/8 on the scoreboard in 19.2 overs. Opener Anshu scored a brilliant knock of 93 runs of just 57 balls laced with 6 fours and as many sixes. Sunil Bali (13), Ashu (11) and Sachin (10) played small but crucial innings to help Media XI post a respectable total.

For UCC, Abhi, Rajiv and Ravi shared 2 wickets each while Aatish took one wicket.

In reply, the mighty UCC never looked confident in their run chase as brilliant bowling spells by Faheem Tak (4-0-18-4) and Arun 4-0-25-2 wreaked havoc in the UCC batting, the duo took wickets on regular interval and bowled tight lengths. With 11 needed of the final over UCC could not cross over and were restricted on 151/8 thus lost the match by 1 run. Rajinder (22), Aatish (36) and Ravi 19 were top scorers for UCC.

For Media XI, Irfan and Sachin also shared one wicket apiece.

Later, Anshu from Media XI was declared as Player of the Match for his splendid knock of 93 runs.