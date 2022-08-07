UT level Javelin competition organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 7: J&K Amateur Athletics Association conducted 1st J&K UT level Javelin competition at Jammu University to commemorate the victory of Neeraj Chopra’s first Gold medal in the Olympic for India in Athletics (Javelin) at Tokyo.

It will be a regular feature and celebrated on 7th of August every year as National Javelin Day. In this context, similar competitions were organized across the country in every State/UT under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India.

Large number of athletes from various districts of J&K participated in the competition which was held in various age categories for both boys and girls. The winners were awarded medals and certificates by Suneel Mahajan president and Sharat Chander Singh general secretary J&K Amateur Athletics Association in presence of Rajesh Sharma treasurer and other office bearers.

In under-16 boys, Vikramjeet Singh, Jatin Dogra and Ujjwal Verma secured top three medals respectively, while in under-16 girls, top three medals were won by Akshita Verma, Enna Katal and Suhani Rana respectively, in under-18 boys, Sulakshaya, Umer Abbass and Tarun Kumar won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In under-20 boys, first three medals were clinched by Ameen Rehman, Yuvraj Singh and Kuldeep Singh respectively.

In open boys, Bhanu Sharma, Ritik Singh Salathia and Amit Bawa won first three medals respectively, while in open girls, Tsewang Dolma, Sonia Sharma and Ruhi Rajput clinched gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.