High reaches of Lahaul Spiti experience light snowfall

SHIMLA, Jan 4: The higher reaches of Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall and intermittent rain in the downstream areas as it was overcast in the state on Tuesday, Met Official said

Keylong in Lahaul Spiit received five centimetres of fresh snowfall, the high reaches including Rohtang pass, Kunzum pass, Lady of Keylong Baralacha Saptarshi hills and Goshal, Sachpass in Chamba, Pangi Bharmour and Manimahesh, Dhauldhar ranges of Kangra, Kinner and Shrikhand Kailash of Kinnuar and the high reaches of Shimla, Sirmaur and Kullu received a light spell of snowfall.

The tourist resorts of Dalhousie in Chamba and Dharmshala in Kangra had six mm rain, Chamba five mm, Manali and Palampur two mm, Kangra 1.6 mm and Una one mm.

District Administeration Lahaul-Spiti said that following significant snowfall in the high reaches of Kullu and the condition of the roads, no tourist vehicles are being allowed from Dhundi to Atal Tunnel in Kullu district and only 4×4 vehicles are being allowed and that too only in emergency cases.

The sky was mainly cloudy since overnight which helped improve the minimum temperature by two to three degrees in the last 24 hrs which is four degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature in Keylong was minus 5.7 degrees and four degrees above normal in Kalpa in Kinnuar and Dalhousie at 1.7 degrees each. Dharmshala in Kangra was at 4.2 degrees, Solan 4.9 degrees, Kufri four degrees, Manali five degrees, Bilaspur six degrees, Mandi and Shimla 7 degrees each, Hamirpur 7.2 degrees,Sundernagar in Mandi was 7.6 each degrees, Palampur eight degrees, Bhuntar in Kullu 8.4 degrees Chamba 8.7 degrees and Una8.8 degrees

Ponta Sahib and Nahan in Sirmaur were at ten degrees each, Bhuntar in Kullu 5.4 degrees, JubbarHatti 9.4 degrees and Kangra 10.7 degree

Met Department forecasts rain or snow in a few places of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and most places in the mid and high reaches in the next 24 hrs.

Warning of thunder storm and lightening along with rain shower in the foothills and heavy rain and snow in the mid and high reaches at isolated places in the state during next 24hrs has also been issued by the Met.. (UNI)