High Court Of J&K, Ladakh Celebrate Republic Day

JAMMU, JANUARY 26: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated the 75th Republic Day here today with main function of the National event held in the High Court Wing, Jammu, wherein Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice unfurled the National Flag and congratulated the participants.

The event was attended by the Judges present in the Jammu wing of the High Court, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rajesh Sekhri. Besides, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, their spouses also graced the occasion.

D C Raina, Advocate General, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Achal Sethi, Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, M K Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice and other officers and officials of the registry of High Court also participated in the event. Also, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing of the High Court, the Bar President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Senior Advocates of Jammu and Officers of the Police and administration attended the event.

The contingent of Armed Forces played patriotic songs and tunes following unfurling of the tricolour in Jammu Wing of the High Court.

Chief Justice, N. Kotiswar Singh, distributed sweets among the members of the Armed Forces.

Similarly, the National Flag was also hoisted in Srinagar Wing of the High Court by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who took salute at the March Past followed by playing of National Anthem/Patriotic tunes by the band.

The event was also graced by the august presence of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh. Besides, Member, J&K Special Tribunal Srinagar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Registrar Judicial, Srinagar Wing of the High Court, officers of the Police and administration, Senior Additional Advocate Generals and other Law Officers as well as the officers and officials of Srinagar Wing of the High Court also attended the event.