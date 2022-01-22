‘Hesitation’ of parents impacting vaccination pace for 15-17 in Srinagar

District vaccinated only 32% of target

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 22: The district administration Srinagar today called up the Principals of schools that have figured poor in achieving the target of vaccinating their students falling in 15-17 age group with teachers blaming parents for non-cooperation.

The Principals told in the meeting which was presided over by the SDM Srinagar that the parents of the students falling in the age group were not cooperating due to which a large chunk of students have so far remained unvaccinated.

“Parents are not cooperating. They are saying that if anything happens to them, who is going to be responsible. We have been telling them that it is going to be for the safety, but they are not listening and in such a situation, we are helpless,” said one of the Principals of Govt School in Srinagar who participated in the meeting.

Click here to watch video

She said that the officials have been impressing on achieving the target, “but, what are we going to do in such a situation,” she said.

G.N. Var who heads the Private Schools Association J&K and also participated in the meeting said that the meeting was to review the effectiveness of the vaccination drive in 15-17 age group, while he urged the parents to get their wards vaccinated so that a way is paved for the schools to reopen.

“Vaccination is important for everyone so that we could put it forth to the Government to urge them to reopen schools,” he said.

Var said that education has suffered as the educational institutions have remained closed for the last over 2 years now. “Tourists are being called in, what is the issue with the education, we have failed to understand,” he said.

He said that countries across the globe are now opening schools. “Why can’t the Government follow those countries like they did when the lockdown was imposed,” he asked.

SDM, Srinagar Khursheed Ahmad said that the meeting called in to review the pace of the vaccination for the age group 15-17. “Principals of Higher Secondaries and high schools who are low in the vaccination were called in and have been directed to make up in next one week,” he said.

It is to be noted here, as per data made available, Srinagar, out of 83975 of the target in the 15-17 age group, only 26918 citizens have been vaccinated—making it just 32% since the start of the vaccination drive on January 3.

While as on the other side, districts such as Ganderbal, Shopian and Poonch have achieved the target of vaccinating the 15-17 group by ensuring cent per cent coverage.