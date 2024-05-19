Heat Wave | SED Orders Change In School Timing In Jammu’s Summer Zones

Srinagar, May 19: In view of intense heat wave, the School Education Department Sunday directed to observe class work from 8 Am to 12 noon in summer zone areas of Jammu region from Monday (May 20).

School Education Department said it has instructed the concerned CEOs to revise the timing in consultation with concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Talking to microblogging site, X, the department said, “Due to the intense heat wave, all schools falling in the Summer zone shall observe timing from 8 AM to 12 Noon from 20.5.2024 till further orders.” (SIC)

It reads, “Regarding, the winter Zones in the Jammu Division, requests have been received to adjust school timings. Chief Education Officers (CEOs) are instructed to revise the timings in consultation with the respective Deputy Commissioner, following past practices, whereever required.” (KNO)