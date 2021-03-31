HD Deve Gowda, Wife Test Covid Positive

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said today he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,” tweeted Deve Gowda, 87. The senior Janata Dal Secular leader lives in Bengaluru. (AGENCY)