HC stays single bench judgment, allows JKSSB to go ahead with JE, SI recruitment process

JAMMU, Dec 9: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday stayed its single bench’s judgment which had cancelled the selection process for the post of junior engineer (Jalshakti department) and sub-inspector (Home).

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to other side to be returned within four weeks.

“Meanwhile, appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, result of the same shall await further orders from this Court,” the court said in an order.

Subsequent to the judgment by the court’s Single Bench, JKSSB had postponed computer based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification.