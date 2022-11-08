Gurupurab celebrated with religious fervour in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Gurupurab was today celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir while the biggest congregation on the occasion was held at Gurudwara Chattipadshahi, Rainawari where the people belonging to the Sikh community assembled from various parts of Kashmir.

Click here to watch video

Early in the morning, the special prayers were held at Gurudwaras located in the districts, while the special congregational prayers on the occasion were held around the afternoon at Gurudwara Chattipadshahi, Rainawari.

“It is a great day because this day saw the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was born in Nankana Sahib. When he was born, the people were divided, and he taught people about the oneness of God. He impressed on good deeds and gave a lesson of becoming a good human being,” said one of the devotees, Gurmeet Singh.

Gurupurab marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak who is one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The event is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

On the occasion, the people of the Sikh community said that the teachings of Guru Nanak are not limited to one religion, rather, they said, his teachings are there for everyone. “Because he always taught people to work towards eradicating divisions of various sorts prevalent in the society,” the devotees said.

A lady devotee who identified herself as Ritu said that the day marks one of the biggest events in the history of Sikhism and that the youngsters no matter what their religion is need to understand the teachings of Guru Nanak who taught about oneness and impressed the need for love and affection for the world to sustain.

“On this day, people from different religions come and participate in the celebrations while as in the Gurudwara the elder shed light on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” she said.