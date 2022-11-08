Guru Nank Jayanti celebrated with religious fervor in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated by the members of Sikh community with religious fervor and gaiety in Kashmir valley on Tuesday.

The largest function was held at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari Srinagar where a large number of members of the community including men, women and children thronged despite of cold weather conditions to pay obeisance.

Special prayers were offered for the peace, stability and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole of India during the occasion.

The day was celebrated with fervour in other parts of the Valley as well, including Tral, Baramulla and Pulwama.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings on Prakash parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May each one of us imbibe the revered guru’s noble teachings & strengthen the dedication ourselves for upliftment of downtrodden create a society devoid of all social distinctions, the Lieutenant Governor in his message said.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice- President Omar Abdullah also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina while extending his greetings on the occasion said people should follow teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji so that his message of love and peace percolates down.

APSCC Chairman said that ultimate peace can be achieved if people follow the path set out by Guru Nanak ji. (Agencies)