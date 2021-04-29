Gupta gets addl charge of CE Electric BHEP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: The Government today ordered that Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Incharge Chief Engineer (Solar Project) JKSPDC will also look after the work of Chief Engineer (Electric) BHEP in addition to his own duties till further orders with immediate effect.

Chief Engineer BHEP Chanderkote Ashwani Kumar Sachdeva has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL (DISCOM) against an available vacancy.